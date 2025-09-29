North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after items stolen from shop in Ripon
The incident happened on Wednesday, September 10 when items were stolen from a shop on North Street.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250171484 when providing any details regarding the incident.