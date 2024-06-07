North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after items stolen from shop in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jun 2024, 10:17 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at 7.30pm on April 19 when a man entered Boots at St James’s Retail Park, put a large number of items in a bag and then left without paying.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, or have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in touch with them.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Helen James.

The police are searching for a man after a number of items were stolen from Boots in KnaresboroughThe police are searching for a man after a number of items were stolen from Boots in Knaresborough
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240068465 when providing any details regarding the incident.