North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after groceries stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Sunday, August 10 when £46.10 worth of groceries were stolen from Sainsbury' on Cold Bath Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe the person in the image will have information that could help our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after £46.10 worth of groceries were stolen from Sainsbury' on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1338 Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250149869 when providing any details regarding the incident.