North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after groceries stolen from supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened on Sunday, August 10 when £46.10 worth of groceries were stolen from Sainsbury' on Cold Bath Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe the person in the image will have information that could help our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1338 Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250149869 when providing any details regarding the incident.