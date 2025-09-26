North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after groceries stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Sep 2025, 09:17 BST
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 10 when £46.10 worth of groceries were stolen from Sainsbury' on Cold Bath Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe the person in the image will have information that could help our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after £46.10 worth of groceries were stolen from Sainsbury' on Cold Bath Road in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1338 Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250149869 when providing any details regarding the incident.

