North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after fuel stolen from petrol station in Harrogate
The incident happened late in the evening on two separate occasions on Sunday 8 and Monday 9 June at a petrol station on the High Street.
On both occasions, fuel was obtained late in the evening and not paid for.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“We are also appealing for information on the location of the vehicle pictured in the CCTV image.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Nabiel Galab.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250103425 when providing any details regarding the incident.