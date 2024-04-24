North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after fraud incident at supermarket in Harrogate
The incident involved the exchange of cash at Sainsbury’s in Harrogate back in February.
Officers believe that the man in the CCTV image will have information that could help assist their investigation.
If you have any information that could help to identify the man in the CCTV image, then you should email at [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information on to PC Stephen Mangham.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240045890 when providing any details regarding the incident.