North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after fraud incident at supermarket in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a fraud incident at a supermarket in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:20 BST
The incident involved the exchange of cash at Sainsbury’s in Harrogate back in February.

Officers believe that the man in the CCTV image will have information that could help assist their investigation.

If you have any information that could help to identify the man in the CCTV image, then you should email at [email protected]

The police are searching for a man after a fraud incident involving the exchange of cash at Sainsbury's in HarrogateThe police are searching for a man after a fraud incident involving the exchange of cash at Sainsbury's in Harrogate
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information on to PC Stephen Mangham.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240045890 when providing any details regarding the incident.