North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after food stolen from shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at 5.36pm on March 31 at the Co-op on Skipton Road and involved food items being stolen.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250057061 when providing any details regarding the incident.