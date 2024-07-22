North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after food items stolen from shop in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at Co-op, on King Edwards Drive, at approximately 10.20am on Wednesday, June 26, when a man left the store with a number of food items which had not been paid for.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Katie Hicks.

The police would like to speak to this man after a number of food items were stolen from Co-op in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240115828 when providing any details regarding the incident.