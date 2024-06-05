North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after charity shop window smashed in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident in Harrogate town centre over the weekend.

At around 1.55am on Saturday (May 4), a man smashed the front window of a charity shop on Commercial Street, causing extensive damage.

He was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved striped top with a dark gilet over the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man pictured in the CCTV image may have information that can assist the police with their investigation.

The police are searching for a man after a charity shop window was smashed in Harrogate over the weekend

If you recognise him or have any other information, then you should get in contact with the police.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Helen James.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.