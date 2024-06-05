North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after charity shop window smashed in Harrogate town centre
At around 1.55am on Saturday (May 4), a man smashed the front window of a charity shop on Commercial Street, causing extensive damage.
He was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved striped top with a dark gilet over the top.
The man pictured in the CCTV image may have information that can assist the police with their investigation.
If you recognise him or have any other information, then you should get in contact with the police.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Helen James.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240077848 when providing any details regarding the incident.