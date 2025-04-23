North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after charity collection box stolen from shop in Harrogate
The incident happened on Wednesday, March 26 when a charity collection box was stolen from a wine merchants on Leeds Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Ben Hepworth.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250053791 when providing any details regarding the incident.