North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after car scratched in Ripon hotel car park

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:07 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a car was damaged in Ripon.

The incident happened at 5.27pm on January 17 at The Ripon Inn on Park Street when a black Audi was scratched along the passenger side of the vehicle.

Damage was caused to the side and rear of the vehicle and the suspect rode away on an electric scooter.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We have been investigating this incident and we are appealing for any further information.

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a car was damaged in the car park at The Ripon Inn hotel

“Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250010448 when providing any details regarding the incident.

