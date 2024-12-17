North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after car damaged during arson attack in Harrogate district
The incident happened on Sunday, November 3 at approximately 1am on Spofforth Lane, between Spofforth and North Deighton, and involved three men.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the man in the picture, as we believe he may have information which could help our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Alice Brazier.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240200820 when providing any details regarding the incident.