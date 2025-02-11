North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after bus driver verbally abused in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:26 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a bus driver was verbally abused in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 4.25pm on Tuesday, January 21 on the number 36 bus.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a bus driver was verbally abused in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1204 Ian Butterfield.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250014472 when providing any details regarding the incident.

