North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after block of flats damaged in Harrogate

The incident happened at Mount Parade in Harrogate at 1.30am on Thursday 9 August and involved damage to a block of flats.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.