North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after bike stolen from outside leisure centre in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened outside the Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre on Jenny Field Drive at 10.45am on Tuesday, October 10.
The victim locked his electric bike in the bike rack and when they returned, they discovered that the bike had been stolen.
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as he may have information that could help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Stephen Mangham.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230192233 when providing any details.