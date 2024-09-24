North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after bank card stolen at supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:15 BST
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 10.10am on 31 July at Asda on Bower Road when a victim's bank card was stolen.

It was used a short time later to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

The police are searching for a man after a bank card was stolen and used to withdraw money at Asda in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1488 Bell at the York Initial Enquiry Team.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240137999 when providing any details regarding the incident.