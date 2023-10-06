News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after attempted burglary at restaurant in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted burglary at a restaurant in Ripon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened at Prima Pizzeria at 11.55pm on Friday 18 August when an unknown man tried to gain entry at the rear of the Kirkgate premises.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for the ‘York Initial Enquiry Team’ quoting 12230155915.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted burglary in RiponPolice have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted burglary in Ripon
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230155915 when passing on any details.