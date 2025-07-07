North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after ATM damaged at shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at approximately 6.30am and Saturday, April 27 and involved the ATM at the Co-op on Knaresborough Road being damaged.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Kieran Burke.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250074130 when providing any details regarding the incident.