North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after Amazon parcel stolen from property in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:19 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a parcel was stolen from a property in Ripon.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 12 when a Amazon parcel was stolen from outside an address on Dudley Walk.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe the person in the image will have information that could help our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after an Amazon parcel was stolen from outside a property on Dudley Walk in Riponplaceholder image
The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after an Amazon parcel was stolen from outside a property on Dudley Walk in Ripon

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1113.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250129342 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice