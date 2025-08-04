North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after Amazon parcel stolen from property in Ripon
The incident happened on Saturday, July 12 when a Amazon parcel was stolen from outside an address on Dudley Walk.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe the person in the image will have information that could help our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1113.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250129342 when providing any details regarding the incident.