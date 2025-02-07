North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after alcohol stolen from shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Feb 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 3.45pm on Friday, January 3 and involved £501 of alcohol being stolen from a shop on Station Parade.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after £501 worth of alcohol was stolen from a shop on Station Parade in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 1250001584 when providing any details regarding the incident.

