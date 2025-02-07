North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after alcohol stolen from shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at 3.45pm on Friday, January 3 and involved £501 of alcohol being stolen from a shop on Station Parade.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 1250001584 when providing any details regarding the incident.