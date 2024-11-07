North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after alcohol stolen from shop in Harrogate
The incident happened on Tuesday, October 8 at the Co-op on Knaresborough Road and involved the theft of alcohol.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240183707 when providing any details regarding the incident.