North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after alcohol stolen from garage at Wetherby Services

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a series of thefts in Wetherby.

The incident happened on August 14 and August 17 at the BP garage at Wetherby Services and involved several alcoholic beverages being stolen from the premises.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Megan Ward.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240152790 when providing any details regarding the incident.