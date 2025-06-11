North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of couple following fail-to-stop collision in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 4.45pm on April 25 at Harrogate Garden Centre and involved a white vehicle colliding with a parked car.
The CCTV footage shows the couple checking the damage before driving away without leaving their details.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The registration number of the vehicle could not be seen on the CCTV footage.
"However, images of the occupants have been taken from inside the garden centre.”
“Please contact us if you recognise the couple pictured in the CCTV image.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Peter Henderson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250073447 when providing any details regarding the incident.