North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following theft at supermarket in Harrogate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It happened at approximately 9am on November 21 at Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road and involved the theft of groceries.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240213042 when providing any details regarding the incident.