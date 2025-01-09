North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following theft at supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:52 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 9am on November 21 at Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road and involved the theft of groceries.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft at Sainsbury's in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240213042 when providing any details regarding the incident.

