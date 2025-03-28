North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following multiple thefts from supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:38 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following a series of thefts in Harrogate.

The incidents took place over three mornings in February at Sainsbury’s on Cold Bath Road, when goods were taken despite the payment card being declined.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following a series of thefts from Sainsbury's in HarrogateThe police have issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following a series of thefts from Sainsbury's in Harrogate
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and leave a message for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250027974 when providing any details regarding the incidents.

