North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following multiple thefts from supermarket in Harrogate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incidents took place over three mornings in February at Sainsbury’s on Cold Bath Road, when goods were taken despite the payment card being declined.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and leave a message for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250027974 when providing any details regarding the incidents.