North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following assault in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened in the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate on Wednesday 21 June at approximately 12.30pm.

The suspects spat at one of the victims and removed the second victim’s glasses before stamping on them.

Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help with their investigation.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Georgia Lady.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230114298 when passing on any details.