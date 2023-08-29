North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following assault in Harrogate town centre

The incident happened in the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate on Wednesday 21 June at approximately 12.30pm.

The suspects spat at one of the victims and removed the second victim’s glasses before stamping on them.

Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help with their investigation.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Georgia Lady.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.