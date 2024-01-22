News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after woman steals £600 worth of clothing from TK Maxx in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate town centre.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:34 GMT
The theft happened at TK MAXX in the Victoria Shopping Centre at around 3pm on Wednesday, November 29.

The incident involved a woman entering the store and taking four coats, as well as a bag full of clothing without paying, with a total value of about £600.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image as they believe she will have information that will help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230227510 when providing any information.