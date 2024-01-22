North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after woman steals £600 worth of clothing from TK Maxx in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The theft happened at TK MAXX in the Victoria Shopping Centre at around 3pm on Wednesday, November 29.

The incident involved a woman entering the store and taking four coats, as well as a bag full of clothing without paying, with a total value of about £600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image as they believe she will have information that will help them with their investigation.

The police have released a CCTV image after a woman stole £600 worth of clothing from TK Maxx in Harrogate

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.