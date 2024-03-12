North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after two men steal over £500 worth of alcohol from supermarket in Ripon
The incident happened at 5.35pm on Wednesday, February 7 when two men entered Sainsburys, on Market Place in Ripon, and stole over £500 worth of champagne and spirits.
Officers are requesting the publics assistance to help identify the people in the pictures as they believe they may have information which could help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Fiona Wilding.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240023658 when providing any information about the incident.