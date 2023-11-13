North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after two men arrested following violent fight at Mcdonald's in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 4.30am on Sunday, October 15 at McDonald’s on Cambridge Road and involved multiple people fighting.
Two men, aged 19 and 31, have already been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230195734 when passing on any details.