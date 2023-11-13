News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after two men arrested following violent fight at Mcdonald's in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a violent incident in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:32 GMT
The incident happened at around 4.30am on Sunday, October 15 at McDonald’s on Cambridge Road and involved multiple people fighting.

Two men, aged 19 and 31, have already been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a fight in HarrogatePolice have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a fight in Harrogate
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230195734 when passing on any details.