North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after theft at TK Maxx store in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre at around 10.05am on Wednesday, November 22.

It involved two men entering the store, picking up a brown men's gilet, removing the security tag then leaving the store, taking the gilet with them and heading towards the railway station.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Kennerley.