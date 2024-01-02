North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after theft at Morrisons supermarket in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at Morrisons in Ripon.

The incident happened on Monday, December 11 when items of stock were stolen from Morrisons, located on Harrogate Road, in Ripon.

Despite enquires, the suspect has not yet been identified.

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.