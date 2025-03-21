North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after parked car scratched by vandal in Ripon
The incident happened at approximately 5.30pm on January 17 at The Ripon Spa Hotel.
A male was seen leaving the hotel on an electric scooter and using an unknown object to scratch the passenger side of a black Audi S8.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about local males who are known to ride electric scooters and are frequently at The Ripon Spa Hotel.”
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250010448 when providing any details regarding the incident.