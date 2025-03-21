North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after parked car scratched by vandal in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:22 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation regarding an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle in Ripon.

The incident happened at approximately 5.30pm on January 17 at The Ripon Spa Hotel.

A male was seen leaving the hotel on an electric scooter and using an unknown object to scratch the passenger side of a black Audi S8.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about local males who are known to ride electric scooters and are frequently at The Ripon Spa Hotel.”

The police have released a CCTV image after a man on an electric scooter used an unknown object to scratch the side of a car that was parked at The Ripon Spa Hotel

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250010448 when providing any details regarding the incident.

