North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after moped damaged outside Harrogate town centre bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at around 7.30am on Saturday, January 6 when damage was caused to a moped that was parked outside Blues Bar in Harrogate.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he might have information that will help the police with their investigation.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240003458 when providing any details.