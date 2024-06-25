North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after man uses rope ladder during burglary at shop in Ripon
The incident happened between 6.54pm and 7.33pm on June 1 at the Superdrug store on Market Place West.
It involved a person entering the store via a rope ladder through a hatch in the ceiling before stealing cosmetics, skincare and dental goods.
Officers are particularly appealing for information about the suspect who is described as a white man, wearing a dark coloured woolly hat with a head torch on top.
He was also wearing a camouflage top/jacket, dark coloured jogging bottoms with a Nike tick logo on the top of the left thigh and trainers with an Under Armour logo.
The man was also carrying three large black holdalls.
If you have any information that can help the police with their investigation, you can email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Robert Howe.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240096927 when providing any details regarding the incident.