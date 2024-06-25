North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after man uses rope ladder during burglary at shop in Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Ripon.

The incident happened between 6.54pm and 7.33pm on June 1 at the Superdrug store on Market Place West.

It involved a person entering the store via a rope ladder through a hatch in the ceiling before stealing cosmetics, skincare and dental goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the suspect who is described as a white man, wearing a dark coloured woolly hat with a head torch on top.

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a burglary at Superdrug in Ripon

He was also wearing a camouflage top/jacket, dark coloured jogging bottoms with a Nike tick logo on the top of the left thigh and trainers with an Under Armour logo.

The man was also carrying three large black holdalls.

If you have any information that can help the police with their investigation, you can email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Robert Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.