North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after man tries to kiss teenager’s hand at fast food restaurant in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:16 BST

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 10.57pm on Tuesday, December 24, at KFC in Starbeck, and involved a man trying to kiss the hand of a teenager.

The man is described as being mid 40s, of a large build, and bald.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The teenager managed to pull her hand away and thankfully she wasn't harmed but was left shaken by the incident.

The police have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to after he tried to kiss a teenager’s hand at KFC in Starbeck near Harrogate

“Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Megan Midwood.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240234014 when providing any details regarding the incident.

