North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after man steals bottles of wine from shop in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at the One Stop Community Shop, on Devonshire Place in Harrogate, at around 7.40am on Friday, December 1.

A man entered the store, looked to see where the staff were, then took several bottles of wine before leaving without paying for them.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they may have information that will help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.