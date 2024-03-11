North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after man leaves Harrogate town centre restaurant without paying
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after he left a restaurant in Harrogate without paying the bill.
The incident happened at Rubins Coffee on Cheltenham Parade on January 10 when a man left without paying his food bill amounting to £87.70.
If you can help to identify the man, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and ask for PC 298 Burrows.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240005337 when providing any details.