North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after man leaves Harrogate town centre restaurant without paying

The incident happened at Rubins Coffee on Cheltenham Parade on January 10 when a man left without paying his food bill amounting to £87.70.

If you can help to identify the man, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and ask for PC 298 Burrows.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.