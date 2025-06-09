North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after items stolen from supermarket in Ripon city centre
The incident happened on May 9 when goods were stolen from Booths on Marshall Way.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250087192 when providing any details regarding the incident.