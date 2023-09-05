North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after historic items stolen from church in Harrogate district village
A number of historic items were stolen from St Helen's Church in Bilton-in-Ainsty in July and police appealed for members of the public to keep an eye out for them.
Police investigating the theft have said that they have been able to recover some of the property and it has been returned to their rightful owner.
Officers investigating the theft have also now issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to, as he may have important information that could assist their ongoing enquiries.
If you recognise him, or have any information about the theft, you are urged to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1787 Hodgson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230134302 when passing on any information.