North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after ‘high-value’ theft at Morrisons supermarket in Ripon
The incident where alcohol, which was worth a high amount, was stolen from Morrisons on Harrogate Road.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230191852 when providing any details.