News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after ‘high-value’ theft at Morrisons supermarket in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at the Morrisons supermarket in Ripon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Jan 2024, 09:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident where alcohol, which was worth a high amount, was stolen from Morrisons on Harrogate Road.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in RiponPolice have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Ripon
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Ripon

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230191852 when providing any details.