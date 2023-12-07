News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after Harrogate shop suffers £10,000 worth of damage

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after thousands of pounds of damage was caused to a shop in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at 1am on Sunday, December 3 at KD Carpets on Skipton Road in Harrogate.

It involved several windows being smashed with a hammer causing damage in the region of £10,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are requesting anyone with any information to get in contact with them.

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image after a Harrogate shop suffered £10,000 worth of damageNorth Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image after a Harrogate shop suffered £10,000 worth of damage
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image after a Harrogate shop suffered £10,000 worth of damage

They have also released a CCTV image which, although not of high quality, may prompt people's memories.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1820 Winter-Atkinson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229335 when passing on information.