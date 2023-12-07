North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after Harrogate shop suffers £10,000 worth of damage

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after thousands of pounds of damage was caused to a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 1am on Sunday, December 3 at KD Carpets on Skipton Road in Harrogate.

It involved several windows being smashed with a hammer causing damage in the region of £10,000.

Officers are requesting anyone with any information to get in contact with them.

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image after a Harrogate shop suffered £10,000 worth of damage

They have also released a CCTV image which, although not of high quality, may prompt people's memories.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1820 Winter-Atkinson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.