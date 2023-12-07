North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after Harrogate shop suffers £10,000 worth of damage
The incident happened at 1am on Sunday, December 3 at KD Carpets on Skipton Road in Harrogate.
It involved several windows being smashed with a hammer causing damage in the region of £10,000.
Officers are requesting anyone with any information to get in contact with them.
They have also released a CCTV image which, although not of high quality, may prompt people's memories.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1820 Winter-Atkinson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229335 when passing on information.