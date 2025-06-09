North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after clothes stolen from shop in Harrogate town centre
The incident happened on May 12 when items of clothing were taken from Seasalt Cornwall on James Street.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Hazel Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250085527 when providing any details regarding the incident.