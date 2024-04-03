North Yorkshire Police release CCTV footage after man throws paint over cars in Tadcaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 13 on Queens Gardens and involved white paint being thrown over two parked unattended vehicles.

Officers are requesting the publics help to identify the man in the CCTV footage as he may have information that could assist them with their investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Anyone with any information should email [email protected]

The police have released CCTV footage of a man after white paint was thrown over two cars in Tadcaster

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Woods.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or via their website.