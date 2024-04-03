North Yorkshire Police release CCTV footage after man throws paint over cars in Tadcaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 13 on Queens Gardens and involved white paint being thrown over two parked unattended vehicles.
Officers are requesting the publics help to identify the man in the CCTV footage as he may have information that could assist them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Woods.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240045447 when providing any details about the incident.