North Yorkshire Police relaunch appeal to find Harrogate man wanted on recall to prison with links to Leeds
Bailey George Samuel Townend, 21, is believed to be evading arrest in the local area.
He was released from prison on licence on November 1 after being handed a 51-week custodial sentence for burglary and theft offences.
However, the Probation Service has reported that Townend has failed to reside at approved accommodation in Leeds, thereby breaching his licence.
Police enquiries have been ongoing in the Harrogate and Leeds areas in an effort to return Townend to prison.
Townend is described as white, 5ft 8inch tall, slim build, with short brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information that could help the police with their search, you should call them on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.
For any immediate sightings, you should call 999.
If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also pass information through Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230220557 when providing any details.