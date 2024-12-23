North Yorkshire Police re-issue CCTV image of man and woman following serious assault in Harrogate bar

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:59 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has re-issued a CCTV image of a man and a woman they are still looking for following a serious assault in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 8.40pm on Monday, September 9 in Blues Bar on Montpellier Parade when a man assaulted two people.

One of the victims sustained a serious arm injury following the incident which required treatment in hospital.

The other victim left with minor injuries.

The police have re-issued a CCTV image of a man and a woman they are still looking for following a serious assault at a bar in HarrogateThe police have re-issued a CCTV image of a man and a woman they are still looking for following a serious assault at a bar in Harrogate
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man and/or woman pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Karl Middlemiss.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240164677 when providing any details regarding this incident.

