North Yorkshire Police rated highest in country in four categories of Crime Survey for England and Wales

North Yorkshire Police has been rated the highest in the country in four categories of the Crime Survey for England and Wales, it has been revealed.

The survey, published by the Office of National Statistics, measures public perceptions by force area for the year ending June 2024.

And the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police said his force is focussed on “making York and North Yorkshire a no-go zone for criminals.”

Out of 43 police forces, the survey shows that North Yorkshire Police is rated highest in:

Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police, Tim Forbes.

- having the confidence of its communities

- treating the public with respect

- doing a good or excellent job

- understanding local concerns

It is rated second in terms of treating people fairly and dealing with local issues.

Commenting on the Crime Survey, Chief Constable Tim Forber welcomed the figures.

"We are here to keep them safe and feeling safe and we work tirelessly every day to do just that,” he said.

"I know that everyone who works for the force hugely appreciates the trust and confidence that the public place in them and we do not take it for granted.

“Over the past six months, compared to last year, we are answering almost 90% of 999 calls within 10 seconds.

"We have also seen a reduction in anti-social behaviour of 18.4%; all crime is down by 4.6%; serious violent crime by 5.8%; personal robbery by 26.5%; and theft of motor vehicles by 14.8%.

"We are arresting 5% more criminals than during the same period last year, and our charge rate is 4% higher than it was this time last year.

"Like many areas, we are experiencing an increase in retail crime which we are working hard to combat.

"Our detection rate for shoplifting offences is nearly 30% which is one of the highest rates in the country.

“I do not take this performance for granted.

“I want every resident and visitor to this county to know that they have a police force that is on their side and that North Yorkshire Police are absolutely focused on making York and North Yorkshire a ‘no-go’ zone for criminals.”