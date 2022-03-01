North Yorkshire Police publish strategy to tackle violence against women and girls

The force is already working in line with the national policing approach to eliminating such violence, but wanted to demonstrate how it is putting these crimes at the heart of what it does.

The force will demonstrate its commitment to the safety of every woman and girl in the county with a number of commitments, including giving the public more visibility of what they are doing to keep them safe, working harder to incorporate the voice of women and girls into how it develops and delivers services, working with partners to better support women and girls to help them to feel and be safe, and working to ensure that they provide an exemplary work environment that demonstrates the best of professional policing standards. That is important both for the public and for people employed by the force.