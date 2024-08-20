North Yorkshire Police probe house theft on Harrogate's Electric Avenue
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a theft from a house on Electric Avenue.
Someone entered the property and stole keys and a red handbag between 2am and 6am on Wednesday August 7.
Police are appealing for details about any suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area at the time of the burglary.
Email [email protected] if you have information that could help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1291 Sellers, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240141793 when passing on information.