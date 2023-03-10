North Yorkshire Police make three arrests after vehicle convoy stopped near Ripon
North Yorkshire Police have intercepted a convoy of suspected stolen vehicles driving through North Yorkshire.
Acting on information received, at about 5.30pm on Thursday (March 9), police patrols sighted three vehicles apparently traveling in convoy along the A19 and A168 southbound near Thirsk.
All the vehicles - a Nissan Navara, a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes van carrying two Land Rovers - were stopped by officers in Sharow near Ripon.
Officers checked the vehicle identification numbers of all the vehicles and several were suspected to be fake.
Three people, two men and a woman, all in their 30s and from the Cleveland area, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.
The woman was further arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and all three remain in custody at this time.
All of the vehicles were seized and taken to a secure location for forensic searches and further enquiries.