North Yorkshire Police make three arrests after vehicle convoy stopped near Ripon

Acting on information received, at about 5.30pm on Thursday (March 9), police patrols sighted three vehicles apparently traveling in convoy along the A19 and A168 southbound near Thirsk.

All the vehicles - a Nissan Navara, a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes van carrying two Land Rovers - were stopped by officers in Sharow near Ripon.

Officers checked the vehicle identification numbers of all the vehicles and several were suspected to be fake.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested three people after a vehicle convoy was stopped near Ripon

Three people, two men and a woman, all in their 30s and from the Cleveland area, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

The woman was further arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and all three remain in custody at this time.

