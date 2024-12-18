North Yorkshire Police make 76 arrests during crackdown on drink and drug driving over festive period

More than 70 arrests have been made by North Yorkshire Police as part of Operation Limit – their ongoing Christmas drink and drug driving campaign.

The campaign was launched on December 1 and within 17 days, officers have made 76 arrests.

Last week in one evening, four drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving offences in York alone.

With the festive season in full swing now and what is known as “Mad Friday” just days away, North Yorkshire Police’s plea is for drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

The legal and personal consequences of drink driving are severe, including potential fines, a driving ban, or even imprisonment.

At the start of the campaign, a video was launched called ‘Christmas for me is about’, to raise awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and shows how one person’s inconsiderate actions can shatter many people’s lives for years after.

The video has since had over 80,000 views and North Yorkshire Police are encouraging people to continue to watch and share it to ensure that there are no more empty chairs at the table this Christmas.

Chief Inspector Tom Ibbetson, from the North Yorkshire Police Specialist Operations team, said: “We hold a zero tolerance approach to driving under the influence of drink or drugs all year round, but our December campaign sees us conducting extensive patrols targeting drivers travelling in and out of our towns, cities and more rural locations of a night time, especially at weekends.

“With the last Friday before Christmas just days away, I would urge people to plan their journey home and ensure that they are not over the limit the next morning.

"We don’t want any more empty chairs this Christmas.”