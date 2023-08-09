North Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal to locate missing man from Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 51-year-old Richard who has gone missing from Harrogate

Richard went missing from a hospital on Ripon Road in Harrogate at 8.10am this morning (9 August) and was last seen walking towards Parliament Street.

His current whereabouts is currently unknown but it is thought that he may be in West Yorkshire or heading towards the Burnley area.

If you see Richard, you are urged to call 999 immediately with details of where he is, but you should not attempt to make contact or approach him.

Richard is described as black, of a medium build, 5ft 9inch tall, with hair that’s thinning around the sides and bald on top.

He was last seen wearing a black anorak with a yellow/green zip with grey joggers and black slip-on shoes.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to get in contact immediately.

Anyone who has seen Richard, or has information that could assist the police with their investigation, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, you should dial 999.